Study: Cataracts raise death risk from heart disease

Researchers in Australia said cataracts, a common eye disorder that often comes with age, may also be linked to a heightened risk of death from heart disease. These are the results of a new study published in the ‘British Journal of Ophthalmology’. Experts stressed that the finding doesn’t mean that cataracts somehow cause heart trouble, and the study wasn’t designed to prove cause and effect. The research was conducted in Australia, and was led by Dr. Mingguang who is of the Centre for Eye Research Australia at the University of Melbourne.

His team analysed data obtained between 1999 and 2008 on nearly 15,000 American patients, aged 40 and older. More than 2,000 (9.6 per cent) of them said they’d undergone a cataract surgery. Over a median follow-up of nearly 11 years, close to 4,000 (19 per cent) of the participants died, reported the ‘NewsmaxHealth’.

After accounting for a number of health and socioeconomic factors, the researchers found that the risk of death from any cause was 13 per cent higher and the risk of death from heart disease was 36 per cent higher in people who’d had a cataract surgery. Oxidative stress (an imbalance in natural oxidation processes affecting cells) and depression may be common factors that could impact the formation of cataracts and also raise a person’s risk of death from heart disease, his team said in their study.

