News Top Stories

Study: Cataracts raise death risk from heart disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comments Off on Study: Cataracts raise death risk from heart disease

Researchers in Australia said cataracts, a common eye disorder that often comes with age, may also be linked to a heightened risk of death from heart disease. These are the results of a new study published in the ‘British Journal of Ophthalmology’. Experts stressed that the finding doesn’t mean that cataracts somehow cause heart trouble, and the study wasn’t designed to prove cause and effect. The research was conducted in Australia, and was led by Dr. Mingguang who is of the Centre for Eye Research Australia at the University of Melbourne.

His team analysed data obtained between 1999 and 2008 on nearly 15,000 American patients, aged 40 and older. More than 2,000 (9.6 per cent) of them said they’d undergone a cataract surgery. Over a median follow-up of nearly 11 years, close to 4,000 (19 per cent) of the participants died, reported the ‘NewsmaxHealth’.

After accounting for a number of health and socioeconomic factors, the researchers found that the risk of death from any cause was 13 per cent higher and the risk of death from heart disease was 36 per cent higher in people who’d had a cataract surgery. Oxidative stress (an imbalance in natural oxidation processes affecting cells) and depression may be common factors that could impact the formation of cataracts and also raise a person’s risk of death from heart disease, his team said in their study.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

‘INEC and new polling units’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled plans to establish more polling units across the country ahead of the 2023 general election. The current configuration of 119,973 polling units was established by the defunct National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (NECON) in 1996. Since then, every attempt to review or reconfigure the polling unit structure […]
News

Sheraton Hotel Lagos land not revoked, says Ikeja Hotel Plc

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Owners of Sheraton Hotel Lagos, Ikeja Hotel Plc, have doused fears over the hotel following news making the rounds that the land on which the hotel stands on Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja had been revoked by the Lagos State government.   In a press statement by the group, it urged the public and guests of […]
News

Traders to Ikpeazu: Save us from BIR men’s illegal taxation, harassment

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Traders at Ngwa Road Market (Ahia-Ohuru) in Aba South Local Government Area, Abia State have pleaded with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to intervene in alleged incessant harassment by personnel of the State Board of Internal Revenue (BIR).   The traders who came in their numbers to Sunday Telegraph told our correspondent that for some months now, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica