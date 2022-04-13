Study: Chemicals in cosmetics may double diabetes risk

Researchers in the United States have found that middle-aged women may be at a higher risk of diabetes due to ‘forever chemicals’ in cosmetics and non-stick cooking pans. The results of the new study was published in ‘Diabetologia,’ the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

The researchers found women with high levels of the substances in their blood had up to double the chance of developing diabetes. Consequently, the study noted that policy changes around drinking water and consumer products could prevent population-wide exposure to the chemicals. Polyfluoroalkyls – or PFAS – have been dubbed ‘forever chemicals’ because they are designed not to break down in the environment. There are around 5,000 different types of the chemicals and they have been linked to a range of health issues, including cancer, high blood pressure and birth defects, among others. Two villages in Cambridgeshire had to drink bottled water after it emerged their local drinking water was contaminated with a similar chemical, reported the ‘mailonline’.

