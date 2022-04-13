News

Study: Chemicals in cosmetics may double diabetes risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United States have found that middle-aged women may be at a higher risk of diabetes due to ‘forever chemicals’ in cosmetics and non-stick cooking pans. The results of the new study was published in ‘Diabetologia,’ the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

The researchers found women with high levels of the substances in their blood had up to double the chance of developing diabetes. Consequently, the study noted that policy changes around drinking water and consumer products could prevent population-wide exposure to the chemicals. Polyfluoroalkyls – or PFAS – have been dubbed ‘forever chemicals’ because they are designed not to break down in the environment. There are around 5,000 different types of the chemicals and they have been linked to a range of health issues, including cancer, high blood pressure and birth defects, among others. Two villages in Cambridgeshire had to drink bottled water after it emerged their local drinking water was contaminated with a similar chemical, reported the ‘mailonline’.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ibori £.4.2M Loot: Nigeria cannot be colonized the 2nd time, Deltans deserve the 100 funds

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“This is the height of evil colonialism they championed over sixty one years ago. And I still cannot believe that the British who understands the principle of personal liberty, justice, fairness and equity and who also had cherished the idea of social justice for more than two hundred years, still came to Nigeria in the […]
News

#EndSARS: Oyo judicial panel concludes preliminary analysis of complaints

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 12-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to look into petitions of police brutality and victimisation in the state will begin public hearing next week Tuesday days after it concluded preliminary analysis of complaints lodged by victims. The panel, after concluding preliminary analysis of complaints and petitions […]
News

Why Matthew Page Is After My Shadow

Posted on Author Our Reporters

I will court some decorousness and pretend to be excited, though it’s far from my mood now. As someone always mindful of my beloved country, and a slave to conventions of decency in intellectual engagements, I dare say, I am unscathed and undazzled by the dangerous hurricane wind which blew past me last week. Straightforwardly, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica