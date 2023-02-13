Study: Chemicals in nail polish may increase type 2 diabetes risk

Researchers in the United States have said that toxic chemicals in fragrances and nail polishes may raise the risk of type 2 diabetes in women. Results of the new study are published in the ‘Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism’. The toxic chemicals, phthalates are chemicals that strengthen plastic and are used as a lubricant in many cosmetic products. The chemicals can seep through the skin and cause damage to the liver, kidney, lungs and other organs. The researchers from the University of Michigan who tracked 1,300 middleaged women over six years found that those with high exposure to the chemicals were 63 per cent more like ly to develop type 2 diabetes. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that these chemicals are also found in hair spray, aftershave, and other beauty products. Scientists are now attempting to plug the research gap with recent findings saying the chemicals raise the risk of womb tumours, cancer and stunt the growth of newborns.

