Study: Children of mothers who eat junk food may be overweight

Researchers in the United States have said that children of mothers who consume ultra-processed foods such as ready meals, sugary cereals and biscuits are more likely to grow up overweight or obese. Results of the new study are published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ). Researchers at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, have however cautioned that further work is needed to confirm these findings – and to understand the factors that may be responsible.

To this end, they said mothers may benefit from limiting their intake of ultra-processed foods, that dietary guidelines should be refined, and financial and social barriers removed to improve nutrition for women of child-bearing age and reduce child obesity.

“Maternal consumption of ultra-processed food during the child rearing period was associated with an increased risk of overweight or obesity in offspring, independent of maternal and offspring lifestyle risk factors,” the researchers wrote. “These data support the importance of refining dietary recommendations and the development of programmes to improve nutrition for women of reproductive age to promote offspring health.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...