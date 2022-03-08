Study: Children who live in greener places face less stress

Researchers in Spain said children who are exposed to green spaces, like parks, gardens and backyards, could have lower levels of stress. The researchers from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISF) studied 323 children aged eight to 11 in Italy. The children’s parents were asked to share how often their children engaged in physical activity, with researchers quantifying the study by using urine samples to measure oxidative stress. Residential and school greenness was also assessed to see how much outdoor green space was surrounding a child’s home and school and how much time was spent in each location. The results showed the greater exposure to vegetation a child has, the lower level of oxidative stress is found, and this association was observed regardless of the child’s physical activity. Oxygen is essential for countless biochemical reactions that keep humans alive, but its oxidation process can create harmful reactive substances that the body can’t always neutralise quickly and can cause unrepairable damage.
Nigeria records more COVID-19 cases as death toll hits 1132
One hundred and nineteen, 119 new coronavirus infections have been reported across Nigeria. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in a tweet on Monday. The health agency said Nigeria now has 62,111 confirmed cases and 57,571 persons have been successfully managed. It added that 1,132 patients have died of the disease. […]
Marwa rules out legalisation of cannabis as agency convicts 1,630 in 8 months, seizes over N100b drugs
…says Buhari agrees to build barracks for NDLEA personnel Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to build barracks to house officials of the agency across the country to ensure their safety. Marwa made this disclosure yesterday while briefing […]
FG launches VASA report to improved healthcare
The Federal Government has launched the 2019 Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) study, witha view to improving infant, children and maternal health through accurate, credible, verifiable and acceptable demographic and health data. The VASA study was undertaken by the National Pop- ulation Commission (NPopC) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, and development partners […]
