Study: Consuming millets lowers cardiovascular disease risk

The consumption of millets can reduce total cholesterol, triacylglycerols (commonly known as triglycerides) and body mass index (BMI), thereby boosting cardiovascular health. The findings by five organisations led by the International Crops Research Institute for Semi- Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Hydrabad, India, are published in the ‘Frontiers in Nutrition’.

The findings, from the data of 19 studies, with nearly 900 participants, brings critically-needed scientific backing to the efforts to popularise and return millets to diets, especially as staples, to combat the growing prevalence of obesity and being overweight in children, adolescents and adults. The researchers said: “A key recommendation from the study is for government and industry to support efforts to diversify staples with millets, especially across Asia and Africa.” The study showed that consuming millets reduced total cholesterol by eight per cent, lowering it from high to normal levels in the people studied.

