Study: Depression in early life could raise dementia risk later

Researchers have found that the risk of developing dementia later in life could rise among depressed young adults. The report was published in the ‘Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease’. “Generally, we found that the greater the depressive symptoms, the lower the cognition and the faster the rates of decline,” researcher Willa Brenowitz said. Dementia is a general term for loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking abilities that are severe enough to interfere with daily life while Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia.

“Older adults estimated to have moderate or high depressive symptoms in early adulthood were found to experience a drop in cognition over 10 years,” added Brenowitz, of the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences. The researchers developed a statistical model to predict the average arc of depression among 15,000 participants ages 20 to 89, and found that in a group of about 6,000 older adults, the odds of cognitive impairment were 73 per cent higher for those who had symptoms of depression in early adulthood, and 43 per cent higher for those with symptoms of depression in later life

