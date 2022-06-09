Study: DNA droplets may benefit early disease detection

A group of scientists at Tokyo University of Technology (Tokyo Tech) led by Prof. Masahiro Takinoue has developed a computational DNA droplet with the ability to detect diseases early. The results of their findings published in ‘Advanced Functional Materials,’ shows that the computational DNA droplet can recognise specific combinations of chemically synthesised microRNAs (miRNAs) that act as biomarkers of tumours.

Takinoue, who is also the corresponding study author, sees a huge potential for computational DNA droplets. According to him, “If a DNA droplet can be developed which can integrate and process multiple inputs and outputs, we can use it in early disease detection as well as drug delivery systems. Our current study also acts as a stepping stone for research in developing intelligent artificial cells and molecular robots.” Using these miRNAs as molecular input, the droplets can give a DNA logic computing output through physical DNA droplet phase separation. Takinoue explained the need for such studies, “The applications of DNA droplets have been reported in cell-inspired microcompartments.

