Study: Doing chores lower dementia risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in China have said they have found that household chores, social visits, and exercise were all associated with reduced risks for multiple forms of dementia. The results of the findings were published online in the journal ‘Neurology’. The study, led by Dr. Huan Song of Sichuan University in Chengdu, China, followed the participants for an average 11 years.

By the end of the follow- up, 5,185 participants had developed dementia. Dementia is achronic or persistent disorder of the mental processes caused by brain disease or injury and marked by memory disorders, personality changes, and impaired reasoning.

Song said: “We can’t just look at this study and say, ‘if you exercise, you’re going to reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s’ — that is not a conclusion we can come to, but this is one more piece of the evidence that suggests that exercise is really, really good for your brain,” said Dr. Allison Reiss, an associate professor at New York University (NYU) Long Island School of Medicine who serves on an Alzheimer’s Foundation of America advisory board. The researchers combed the data of more than a half-million British people in the UK Biobank before reaching this conclusion. The participants answered questions about their physical activities, including frequency of climbing stairs, participation in strenuous sports and transportation use.

 

