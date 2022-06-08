Study: Drug trial raises hope of cancer cure

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, the monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the United Kingdom (UK), smashed expectations in the trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

At the end of the one year trial, each of the 18 participants’ cancer had gone into remission, with doctors unable to find signs of the cancer in their body. Consequently, doctors are expanding similar trials for gastric, prostate and pancreatic cancer patients.

While the trial was small, it is considered game-changing, and sets up the drug as a potential cure for one of the most dangerous common cancers known, reported the ‘mailonline’. However, dostarlimab can only be used on up to a tenth of colorectal cancer patients who have a genetic mutation in their tumour, which all trial participants had.

One of the lead authors of the paper, Dr. Luis Diaz said: “I believe this is the first time this has happened in the history of cancer. It’s really exciting. I think this is a great step forward for patients.”

