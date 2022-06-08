News Top Stories

Study: Drug trial raises hope of cancer cure

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, the monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the United Kingdom (UK), smashed expectations in the trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

At the end of the one year trial, each of the 18 participants’ cancer had gone into remission, with doctors unable to find signs of the cancer in their body. Consequently, doctors are expanding similar trials for gastric, prostate and pancreatic cancer patients.

While the trial was small, it is considered game-changing, and sets up the drug as a potential cure for one of the most dangerous common cancers known, reported the ‘mailonline’. However, dostarlimab can only be used on up to a tenth of colorectal cancer patients who have a genetic mutation in their tumour, which all trial participants had.

One of the lead authors of the paper, Dr. Luis Diaz said: “I believe this is the first time this has happened in the history of cancer. It’s really exciting. I think this is a great step forward for patients.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC: Buni denies altercation with Senate President

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker /Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has denied any rift between him and the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. Buni also stated that any presidential ambition now by anyone is disloyalty to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. […]
News

Ohanaeze worried about Igbo’s future in Nigerian police

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has blamed the Federal Government for the widely reported low turnout of South East youths in the ongoing police recruitment exercise. The apex Igbo socio-cultural group said that as successful applicants storm all police state headquarters nationwide for physical screening, it is worried about the future of the Igbo in the Nigerian […]
News

Lagos panel awards N7.5m to petitioner after 6 years in prison without trial

Posted on Author John Chikezie

John Chikezie The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) related abuses and other matters, yesterday awarded the sum of N7.5m to a petitioner, Chidiebere Nwadi, who was incarcerated for six years on awaiting trial. The petitioner, who first appeared before the panel on November 28, 2020, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica