Study: Eating more fruits, vegetables helps reduce stress

A new study by the Journal, Clinical Nutrition, has said that people who ate at least, 16 ounces of fruits and vegetables daily reported 10 per cent lower stress levels than those who ate less than eight ounces.

 

The larger study collected a range of health information, including dietary choices, medical conditions, and quality of life assessments.

 

Researchers in the study looked at more than 8,600 participants of the Australian Diabetes, Obesity and Lifestyle, with people ranging in age from 25 to 91.

 

Overall, poor nutritional habits were linked to higher perceived stress, while more fruit and vegetable consumption was linked with lower stress, particularly in middleaged adults.

 

Chronic stress, chronic problems

 

One challenge with the recent study was that researchers were not able to determine cause and effect.

 

For example, it said that it is possible that people who feel less stressed were more apt to eat healthy food, while higher stress levels could lead to unhealthy food choices rather than fruits and vegetables lowering stress simply through consumption.

That said, prolonged stress has been associated with higher levels of inflammation in the body, according to William Li, MD, author of Eat to Beat Disease: the New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself.

 

“Your emotional health can influence inflammation in your body. Studies have shown that people who are calm, feel well-adjusted and happy tend to have lower levels of inflammation.

 

On the other hand, people suffering from anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder, or reacting to emotional hostility have been shown to have higher levels of inflammatory markers in their blood,” he said.

Li added that the antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables can help reduce this inflammation, saying that eating them more frequently can be a good part of a stress management plan.

 

Corroborating the above study, a study in Future Science OA2, noted that diseases linked to both stress and inflammation include: Cardiovascular dysfunctions, Cancer, Diabetes, Autoimmune syndromes and Depression and anxiety.

 

“The antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables can help reduce this inflammation,” Li said. “Eating them more frequently can be a good part of a stress management plan.”

 

According to Maggie Ward, RDN, nutrition director of The UltraWellness Center in Lenox, Massachusetts; when it comes to incorporating more fruits and vegetables into one’s diet, many people struggle to make a significant boost.

 

Often, they think there has to be a major overhaul toward plant-based eating, but she suggests it’s actually much better to take it slow and add fruits and vegetables gradually.

 

“Whenever you’re making a fairly big dietary change, your body needs time to adjust,” she said adding that, “if the transition is too dramatic, especially with fiber-rich produce, you may have digestive upset and bloating. That might lead you to think that vegetables and fruits just ‘don’t agree with you,’ when the issue is that you’ve tried to introduce too much, too soon.”

 

The World Health Organization, (WHO) has a general recommendation of 14 ounces daily and the Food and Drug Administration advises 4.5 servings of fruits and vegetables per day, an individual consumption level is often tied to how many calories they need. But individual needs are another factor to keep in mind, WHO noted.

 

For example, an elderly woman with several chronic conditions and limited mobility, who’s 5’1” and weighs 120 pounds, will have very different nutritional needs than a young male athlete who’s 6’1” and 200 pounds, according to Terry Wahls, MD author of nutrition book

 

The Wahls Protocol. Wahls said that there are so many ways to make vegetables delicious but if that’s not part of ones’ food experience, it can be uncomfortable. She advised that they should use a phased approach whereby they put more into soups, sandwiches, and smoothies, for example.

 

In both cases, Wahls suggests working with a nutrition professional to ensure that daily macronutrient needs protein, carbohydrates, and fats are being sufficiently met.

 

Also, she agrees that making the transition from a diet heavy in processed foods can take time.

 

“There are so many ways to make vegetables delicious, but if that’s not part of your food experience, it can be uncomfortable,” she says.

 

“Use a phased approach where you’re putting more into soups, sandwiches, and smoothies, for example. Just try to get a little bit more every week until you’re above the recommended amount.

