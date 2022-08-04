Study: Eating starchy green banana lowers cancer risk

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said they have found that eating a banana a day may help keep cancer away — but only if it’s green. The findings of the study led by experts at the Universities of Newcastle and Leeds, are published in the journal ‘Cancer Prevention Research’. The scientists gave people with a high hereditary risk of cancer a diet high in resistant starch, which is abundant in the fruit when unripe and it reduced their risk of some forms of the disease by more than half, results showed. Resistant starch, a form of carbohydrate, is also commonly found in foods like oats, cereals and beans.

The study, led by UK experts, looked at almost 1,000 patients with Lynch syndrome – a genetic condition which leaves people predisposed to a range of cancers. Around 200,000 Britons thought to have the genetic condition, though less than

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...