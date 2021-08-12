News Top Stories

Study: Excess sugar intake increases dementia risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Several studies have shown that the high consumption of food and drinks with added sugars is associated with an increased risk of developing dementia, the general term for loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking abilities that are severe enough to interfere with daily life. Similarly, researchers at Rush University in the United States (U.S.) have found that excess sugar in the diet is linked to greater loss of ability to recognise objects and remember facts.

The researchers presented their findings at the recent Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC). The 2021 AAIC conference event took place both virtually and in-person in Denver and attracted over 11,000 attendees and more than 3,000 scientific presentations. On his part, Dr. Joel Fuhrman, M.D, a boardcertified family physician and internationally recognised expert on nutrition and natural healing, explained that the brain uses more energy than any other organ in the body and glucose is its primary source of fuel. But when too much dietary sugars enter the brain, they impair both our cognitive skills and our self-control.

