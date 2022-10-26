Study: Exercise helps prevent waking to urinate at night

Researchers have said apart from physical and mental health benefits, exercise may also strengthen the human bladder, kidneys, and pelvic floor. This can help regulate bathroom habits, so individuals who exercise aren’t woken up in the middle of the night to urinate.

The study was published in the journal ‘Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise’. Researchers analysed data from thousands of men in order to determine rates of nocturia (getting up two or more times a night to urinate) or severe nocturia (getting up three or more times a night).

Compared to inactive men, those who were physically active one or more hours per week were 13 per cent less likely to have nocturia and 34 per cent less likely to have severe nocturia, the investigators found. Nocturia is a condition in which you wake up during the night because you have to urinate. Still, physical activity may help reduce the risk of nocturia in a number of ways, perhaps by reducing body size, improving sleep, lowering inflammation and decreasing nervous system activity, according to the authors.

