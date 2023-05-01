Study: Exercise May Help To Beat Addiction

A new research review has found that exercise might help people who are battling addiction beat the condition.

The study which was published in ,’PLOS One,’ found that incorporating simple workouts such as jogging or weight training into treatment improved the likelihood of recovery from a variety of substanceuse disorders, including cocaine, opioids, cannabis and alcohol.

Investigators who analysed 43 studies from around the world found a link between physical activity and reduced substance use among people in treatment for alcohol and drug abuse.

The idea for the study review “came to me when I was working as a kinesiologist in a therapy house for people with substance use disorders, and realised that physical health was not considered at all in these treatments, although the need was enormous,” explained study lead author Florence Piché.

She is a doctoral candidate in sciences and physical activity at the University of Quebec in TroisRivières and the University of Montreal, in Canada.