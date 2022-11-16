News

Study: Exposure to nighttime outdoor lighting linked to diabetes risk

A new study in China has found that exposure to LAN [light at night] is detrimental to health and may be a potential novel risk for diabetes. The results of the study are published in ‘Diabetologia’. In a sample of 98,658 adults, the study showed that the prevalence of diabetes was 28 per cent higher among people exposed to the greatest levels of artificial outdoor light compared to those who had the least exposure.

According to researcher Yu Xu, Ph.D., of the Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine and his co-authors, the current study is the largest epidemiological study to test the hypothesis that increased exposure to outdoor LAN is associated with a higher possibility of developing hyperglycemia, insulin resistance and diabetes.” Hyperglycemia, or high blood glucose, occurs when there is too much sugar in the blood. This happens when your body has too little insulin (the hormone that transports glucose into the blood)

 

