Study: Extra vitamin D during pregnancy boosts chance of ‘natural birth

A new study by the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom (UK) has found that women who take extra vitamin D during their pregnancy are more likely to have a ‘natural’ delivery. Results of the study are published in the ‘Journal of Public Health’. The researchers analysed results from the MAVIDOS trial, a multicentre, double-blind, randomised, placebocontrolled trial of vitamin D supplementation in pregnancy, in which 965 women were randomly allocated to either take an extra 1,000 International Units (IU) per day of vitamin D during their pregnancy or a placebo. The researchers followed up the women during their pregnancy and delivery. Analysis showed that 65.6 per cent of women who took extra Vitamin D had a spontaneous vaginal delivery, or ‘natural’ delivery, compared to 57.9 per cent in the placebo group. Fewer women from the However, the number of women in each group needing a cesarean operation to deliver their baby was similar (vitamin D 21.3 per cent, placebo 22.7 per cent).
Related Articles
Lagos captures 10,000 worship centres on website
…registers 400 money lenders, receives 74 applicants for naturalisation …Vaccinates 2,500 pilgrims in 2 days Lagos State government Sunday said that it has captured over 10,000 data of both Muslim and Christian religious organisations across the state for effective monitoring and ensuring peaceful coexistence among residents in the state. The government also disclosed that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: MBF accuses herders of destroying farms to feed cattle
The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Tuesday, raised the alarm over massive destruction of large expanse of farmlands by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Zowrru village in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State. National Publicity Secretary, MBF, Dr Isuwa Dogo, who disclosed this in Abuja, alleged that the herdsmen had, in recent […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG redeploys 13 Permanent Secretaries
The Federal Government on Friday redeployed 13 Permanent Secretaries and deployed the 12 new ones inaugurated on Wednesday. Fifteen out of the nation’s 40 Permanent Secretaries will, however, remain in their current stations. The circular conveying the redeployment and deployment was signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)