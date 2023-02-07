News

Study: Extra vitamin D during pregnancy boosts chance of ‘natural birth

Posted on

A new study by the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom (UK) has found that women who take extra vitamin D during their pregnancy are more likely to have a ‘natural’ delivery. Results of the study are published in the ‘Journal of Public Health’. The researchers analysed results from the MAVIDOS trial, a multicentre, double-blind, randomised, placebocontrolled trial of vitamin D supplementation in pregnancy, in which 965 women were randomly allocated to either take an extra 1,000 International Units (IU) per day of vitamin D during their pregnancy or a placebo. The researchers followed up the women during their pregnancy and delivery. Analysis showed that 65.6 per cent of women who took extra Vitamin D had a spontaneous vaginal delivery, or ‘natural’ delivery, compared to 57.9 per cent in the placebo group. Fewer women from the However, the number of women in each group needing a cesarean operation to deliver their baby was similar (vitamin D 21.3 per cent, placebo 22.7 per cent).

 

