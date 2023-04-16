Study: Father’s alcohol consumption affects offspring’s brain defects

A new research by Texas A&M University has demonstrated that a father’s alcohol consumption before conception has links to growth defects that affect the development of his offspring’s brain, skull and face. Results of the study is published in the ‘Journal of Clinical Investigation’. The research investigating fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) exclusively examines maternal alcohol exposure. However, because men drink more and are more likely to binge drink than women, Dr. Michael Golding, an associate professor in the School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences’ Department of Veterinary Physiology & Pharmacology, and his team set out to challenge the existing dogma, using a mouse model to examine what happens when either the mother, the father, or both parents consume alcohol. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), FAS is a fetal disorder caused by maternal alcohol consumption during pregnancy.