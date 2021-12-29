Study: FDA approves twice-yearly injection to reduce cholesterol

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a novel injectable cholesterol-lowering drug to be used as an adjunct to diet and statin medication.

The Novartis drug, Leqvio, is the first small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy to reduce LDL cholesterol, the low-density lipoprotein dubbed ‘bad’ cholesterol because it can contribute to arterial blockage.

LDL cholesterol is often called the ‘bad’ cholesterol because it collects in the walls of your blood vessels, raising chances of health problems like a heart attack or stroke.

Experts however said cholesterol isn’t all dangerous as the human body needs it to protect its nerves and make healthy cells and hormones.

According to a report in the ‘Newsmaxhealth’, Leqvio, generic name inclisiran, is injected subcutaneously, followed by a second shot at three months and then a maintenance dose every six months thereafter.

The clinical trials already performed did not determine whether or not the drug re-duces death from cardiovascular disease. More studies are underway.

