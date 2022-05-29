Study: Female masturbation is healthy

There are certain taboo topics that aren’t openly talked about and masturbation, particularly, female masturbation has certainly been one of them. But experts say that’s starting to change.

“There was a time when it wasn’t open for women to talk about it,” Dr. Leah Millheiser, director of the female sexual medicine program at Stanford University Medical Center, tells Yahoo Life. “Now patients are very open when asked. Women do it.”

While Millheiser acknowledges that “there are religions and cultures where it’s not acceptable because sexual activity is meant to be procreative” and that it’s still “more accepted that males do it even though women do it, too,” she says society has made “massive strides” in talking about masturbation.

“We talk about vibrators so openly now,” she says. “Gwyneth Paltrow talks about it. We’ve normalized talking about vibrators and in doing that, normalized talking about masturbation, even if we don’t say it.” Debra Herbenick, the director of the Center for Sexual Health Promotion at Indiana University in Bloomington, agrees, telling Yahoo Life that, in recent years, “more of my women college students talk openly about it.” But some women still feel embarrassed, “especially if they were raised in more traditional or conservative homes,” she says.

“And some women don’t learn much about their vulva and vagina until adulthood; sexuality in schools rarely addresses masturbation, sexual pleasure, sexual exploration or orgasm.”

So, here’s what you need to know about female masturbation. Masturbating is healthy While pleasure is the most obvious benefit of masturbation, experts say the practice comes with some health benefits as well, including stress relief and a better night’s sleep.

That’s because having an orgasm from masturbation releases feel-good hormones called endorphins, which create feelings of relaxation and well-being. A 2019 study found that having an orgasm through masturbation was associated with better quality sleep and an easier time falling asleep. “It also helps them fall asleep if they’re stressed or anxious,” says Millheiser.

The orgasms that come with masturbation also “improve blood flow to the vagina,” says Millheiser, “and that keeps it healthy.” But that’s not all: Masturbating with a partner is also “a form of safer sex,” says Herbenick. According to Planned Parenthood: “In fact, it is the safest way to have sexual pleasure. There’s no risk of pregnancy or STDs.”

As Alix Agar, associate marriage and family therapist at the SHAPE Center, tells Yahoo Life: “Masturbation to orgasm has all the benefits of genital intercourse to orgasm, without any of the downsides!” Women masturbate more often than you might think “The single biggest misconception about female masturbation is that women don’t,” says Agar, “and of course, that’s simply not true.

Women have always touched or rubbed their genitals for pleasure, just as men have. They just talk about it less.” Herbenick agrees, saying: “Many people don’t realize how common masturbation is among women.

However, about 3 in 4 women have ever masturbated.” A 2017 study found that more than 40 per cent of women had masturbated in the last month the research was conducted, with only about 22 per cent of women reporting that they have never masturbated in their lifetime.

The study also found that more than 50 per cent of women had used a vibrator or dildo. It’s a good way for women (and men) to learn about their bodies Another benefit to masturbation is that it helps with “getting to know your body” and “getting to know what works for you” in terms of stimulation and pleasure, notes Millheiser.

Agar calls masturbation “an effective tool for women to learn about their orgasmic capabilities, how quickly or slowly, how intensely and how long they can orgasm.” She says that it’s “a huge benefit to sex with a partner as well because it teaches a woman what types of touch, rhythms, etc., will bring her to orgasm, and she can teach her partner how to do the same.”

She also points out that there’s a “dangerous misconception” that girls and women who masturbate will become “oversexed, or sexualized too young or want too much sex.”

Agar says, “these are all outdated, misogynistic myths. They relate to ideas that women’s sexuality belongs to her husband or male partner and can only be developed or explored by him.

In fact, the more any woman knows about her own body and her own capacity to achieve sexual pleasure, the more she will be able to achieve mutual sexual satisfaction with her partner. Masturbation can be an integral part of any couple’s sex life.”

