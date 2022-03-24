News

Study finds new male birth control pill 99% effective

A new birth control pill for males has been found to be 99 per cent effective in preventing pregnancy in tests in mice. These are the findings of a new study presented at the Wednesday spring meeting of the American Chemical Society where researcher Dr. Abdullah Al Noman announced the creation of the new non-hormonal male contraceptive pill that effectively prevents pregnancy in mice without obvious side-effects. Dr. Noman, a graduate student in the Gunda Georg laboratory at the University of Minnesota presented the research study at the American Chemical Society meeting. The breakthrough medication could bring balance to the contraceptive burden, with far fewer options available to men, reported the ‘Sky News’. While women can take several pills or use patches or intrauterine devices, men only have access to single-use condoms which are prone to failure and largely irreversible vasectomies. Vasectomies are surgical procedures which can potentially be reversed, but are generally considered a permanent form of male sterilisation.

 

