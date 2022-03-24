Study finds new male birth control pill 99% effective

A new birth control pill for males has been found to be 99 per cent effective in preventing pregnancy in tests in mice. These are the findings of a new study presented at the Wednesday spring meeting of the American Chemical Society where researcher Dr. Abdullah Al Noman announced the creation of the new non-hormonal male contraceptive pill that effectively prevents pregnancy in mice without obvious side-effects. Dr. Noman, a graduate student in the Gunda Georg laboratory at the University of Minnesota presented the research study at the American Chemical Society meeting. The breakthrough medication could bring balance to the contraceptive burden, with far fewer options available to men, reported the ‘Sky News’. While women can take several pills or use patches or intrauterine devices, men only have access to single-use condoms which are prone to failure and largely irreversible vasectomies. Vasectomies are surgical procedures which can potentially be reversed, but are generally considered a permanent form of male sterilisation.
Related Articles
Ondo LG poll: Police read riot act, deploy 5,000 officials
About 5, 000 police personnel would be deployed by the Ondo State Police Command to ensure security of lives and property during the local government election fixed for 22nd August, 2020. Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Bolaji Salami disclosed this to journalists yesterday during a briefing on the security arrangement for the election […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari condemns renewed terrorists’ killings in Kaduna
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the renewed terrorist killings in Kaduna State, saying the gruesome nature of recent incidents in Kauran Fawa, Marke and Ruhiya of Idasu Ward of Giwa Local Government Area, has made him particularly sad and the killings unacceptable. Bandits within the week have also killed citizens in Zangon Kataf, Chikun, Birnin […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Group tasks security agencies on staff recruitment policy
A group, Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment, Lite-Africa, has called on security agencies to endeavour to undertake adequate background c03hecks of potential of officers during the enlistment and recruitment process, into their various security agencies. The group said the security agencies should give their operatives adequate human rights training before deploying them to company’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)