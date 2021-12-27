News Top Stories

Study: Fish oil pills has no benefit for depression prevention

Researchers in the United States have said fish oil supplements do not help preventdepressionorboostmood. The findings were published online this week in the ‘Journal of the American Medical Association’.a The VITAL-DEP study included more than 18,000 participants. Amongadults50 or older, none of whom were clinically depressed, longterm use of marine omega-3 fatty acid (omega-3) supplements did not reduce risk for depression or symptoms of depression – or make a difference in the quality of mood.

In fact, there was a small increase found in risk for depression or depressive symptoms with omega-3 supplements. Lead author, Olivia I. Okereke, MD, of Massachusetts GeneralHospitalandHarvard Medical School, said, “While a small increase in risk of depression was inside the statistical margin of significance,there was no harmful or beneficial effect of omega-3 on the overall course of mood during the roughly five to seven years of follow-up.” Assessing General Population Risk. For many years, experts have recommended omega-3 supplements for depression in some high-risk patients, Okereke said, but there are no established guidelines for its use.

 

