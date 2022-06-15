News

Study: Forever chemicals linked to hypertension in middle-aged women

Middle-aged women with higher blood concentrations of common synthetic chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are at greater risk of developing high blood pressure, compared to their peers who had lower levels of these substances.

These are the results of a new research published yesterday in ‘Hypertension,’ an American Heart Association (AHA) journal. PFAS also called ‘forever chemicals’ are a class of synthetic chemicals found in water, soil, air and food.

 

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, there are thousands of different PFAS that are used in everyday household items, such as certain shampoo, dental floss, cosmetics, non-stick cookware, food packaging, stain-resistant coatings for carpeting, upholstery and clothing.

 

The “forever chemicals” also enter the food system through fish caught in PFAS-contaminated water and dairy products from cows exposed to PFAS through fertilisers on farms, for example. Even at low levels in the blood, research has shown PFAS can have detrimental health effects

 

