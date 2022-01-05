Study: Garlic can reduce the body’s cholesterol absorption

Managing cholesterol often requires a combination of a good diet, regular exercise and medication and one food that has been positively linked with good cholesterol is garlic. Previous studies have speculated that garlic could help cholesterol and 30 years of study have suggested it is maybe slightly better than a literal placebo. A 1993 meta-analysis of available research found a positive association between garlic and lower cholesterol.

The authors of the study reported by the ‘Express,’ stated, “The best available evidence suggests that garlic, in an amount approximating one half to one clove per day, decreased total serum cholesterol levels by about nine per cent in the groups of patients studied.” This study looked only at people with total cholesterol levels greater than 200mg/dL. Later research has disputed the extent to which garlic does actually reduce cholesterol levels. A study from 2000 examined exclusively randomised, double blind placebo trials.

The ‘smelly’ warning sign that could mean your cholesterol levels are extremely high. This means that both the researchers and patients did not know who was receiving the garlic supplements and who was receiving a placebo treatment. The researchers looked at the role of garlic as supplements rather than the use of garlic in cooking. Among people who had cholesterol levels above 200mg/dL, they saw a decrease of roughly 15.7mg/ dL. The researchers concluded their study by saying: “The available data suggest that garlic is superior to placebo in reducing total cholesterol levels.

