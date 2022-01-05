News

Study: Garlic can reduce the body’s cholesterol absorption

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Managing cholesterol often requires a combination of a good diet, regular exercise and medication and one food that has been positively linked with good cholesterol is garlic. Previous studies have speculated that garlic could help cholesterol and 30 years of study have suggested it is maybe slightly better than a literal placebo. A 1993 meta-analysis of available research found a positive association between garlic and lower cholesterol.

The authors of the study reported by the ‘Express,’ stated, “The best available evidence suggests that garlic, in an amount approximating one half to one clove per day, decreased total serum cholesterol levels by about nine per cent in the groups of patients studied.” This study looked only at people with total cholesterol levels greater than 200mg/dL. Later research has disputed the extent to which garlic does actually reduce cholesterol levels. A study from 2000 examined exclusively randomised, double blind placebo trials.

The ‘smelly’ warning sign that could mean your cholesterol levels are extremely high. This means that both the researchers and patients did not know who was receiving the garlic supplements and who was receiving a placebo treatment. The researchers looked at the role of garlic as supplements rather than the use of garlic in cooking. Among people who had cholesterol levels above 200mg/dL, they saw a decrease of roughly 15.7mg/ dL. The researchers concluded their study by saying: “The available data suggest that garlic is superior to placebo in reducing total cholesterol levels.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Covid-19: AKSG takes custody of 63,336 doses of Modena vaccine

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…places State on Red Alert to battle 3rd wave The Akwa Ibom State Government, AKSG, has taken delivery of 63,336 doses of Modena vaccine. The vaccines were received at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo by the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Coordinator, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association and other stakeholders in […]
News

Texas abortion: Judge temporarily blocks enforcement of law

Posted on Author Reporter

  A federal judge has temporarily blocked a controversial new law in Texas that effectively bans women from having an abortion in the state. US District Judge Robert Pitman granted a request by the Biden administration to prevent any enforcement of the law while its legality is being challenged. The law was put forward and […]
News

COVID-19: Group clears air on Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, urges citizens to support NPHCDA’s efforts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Vanguard for Covd-19 Vaccine Administration and Advocacy says there is no need for panic over the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, assuring Nigerians that it is safe and effective for the cure of the coronavirus.  The group, which gave this assurance at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the benefits of the vaccine […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica