Study: Gut bacteria increases risk for Parkinson’s disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A recent study by researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) has suggested that Parkinson’s disease, in which parts of the brain are progressively damaged over many years, may actually start in the gut. The findings were published in ‘Nature Communications’. The gut refers to the gastrointestinal (GI) system, the health of which is generally determined by the levels and types of bacteria in the digestive and intestinal tract. Nearly 30 per cent of the gut bacteria in patients with Parkinson’s differed from those without the disease, according to British and United States (U.S) researchers. Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance. The nerve cell damage in the brain causes dopamine levels to drop, leading to the symptoms of Parkinson’s, which often starts with a tremor in one hand. Study co-author Ayse Demirkan, a senior lecturer at the University of Surrey in England, noted that death and impairments due to Parkinson’s are increasing faster than any other neurological disorder worldwide.

 

