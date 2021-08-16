News

Study: Half-hour daily walk boosts survival after stroke

Canadian researchers said stroke survivors can greatly increase their odds for many more years of life through activities as easy as a half-hour’s walk daily. The results of their new study is published online in the journal ‘Neurology’.

 

The nearly five-year-long Canadian study found that stroke survivors who walked or gardened at least three to four hours a week (about 30 minutes a day), cycled at least two to three hours per week, or got an equivalent amount of exercise had a 54  per cent lower risk of death from any cause, reported the ‘NewsmaxHealth’. According to the researchers, the benefits were highest among younger stroke survivors.

 

Those younger than 75 who did at least that much physical activity had an 80 per cent lower risk of death.

