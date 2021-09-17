Study: Having a cousin with colon cancer raises your risk

Medical experts have made it clear that cancer risk runs in families and that it’s not just a parent or sibling that has had the disease that should concern an individual. This position has changed based on the findings of researchers in the United States (U.S.) who found that if you have a second or third-degree relative who had colon cancer at an early age, your odds of having the disease substantially increase. The research was published in the journal, ‘Cancer Epidemiology’. First-degree relatives include parents, children and siblings.

Second-degree relatives include aunts, uncles, grandparents, grandchildren, nieces and nephews while third-degree relatives include first cousins, great-grandparents and great-grandchildren, reported the ‘WebMD’. “Our study provides new insight into the magnitude of risk for more distant relatives of colorectal cancer cases, and in particular, for relatives of cases who were diagnosed before age 50,” said researcher Heather Ochs-Balcom, an associate professor of epidemiology and environmental health with the University at Buffalo (N.Y.) School of Public Health and Health Professions.”

