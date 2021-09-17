News Top Stories

Study: Having a cousin with colon cancer raises your risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Medical experts have made it clear that cancer risk runs in families and that it’s not just a parent or sibling that has had the disease that should concern an individual. This position has changed based on the findings of researchers in the United States (U.S.) who found that if you have a second or third-degree relative who had colon cancer at an early age, your odds of having the disease substantially increase. The research was published in the journal, ‘Cancer Epidemiology’. First-degree relatives include parents, children and siblings.

Second-degree relatives include aunts, uncles, grandparents, grandchildren, nieces and nephews while third-degree relatives include first cousins, great-grandparents and great-grandchildren, reported the ‘WebMD’. “Our study provides new insight into the magnitude of risk for more distant relatives of colorectal cancer cases, and in particular, for relatives of cases who were diagnosed before age 50,” said researcher Heather Ochs-Balcom, an associate professor of epidemiology and environmental health with the University at Buffalo (N.Y.) School of Public Health and Health Professions.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

SERAP sues Buhari over non-disclosure of N800bn recovered loot details

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Akeem Nafiu A rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari to the Federal High Court in Abuja over his government’s failure to publish details of N800 billion recovered loot.   The suit was sequel to the president’s refusal to heed SERAP’s demand concerning details of the recovered loot […]
News

Kogi lawmaker proposes life imprisonment for rapists

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Contrary to the clarion calls that convicted male rapists be castrated and fallopian tube for females be removed, a member of the Kogi State House of Assembly representing Omala State Constituency, Cosmos Atabor, has proposed life imprisonment for offender. Atabor made this proposal yesrterday, at public hearing on a bill for a law to provide […]
News

StarTimes GO partners top retail, tech brands on Black Friday sales

Posted on Author Our Reporters

StarTimes GO, an e-shopping channel on pay-TV platform StarTimes, has partnered top retail and tech brands to cushion the rising cost of living and help Nigerians meet their household and personal needs at more affordable prices. Via its maiden Black Friday on September 18, shoppers will have the opportunity to buy select tech and household […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica