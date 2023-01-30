News

Study: Health impact of chemicals in plastics can affect two generations

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new study by the University of California (UC), Riverside has found that fathers exposed to chemicals in plastics can affect the metabolic health of their offspring for two generations. The study is published in the journal ‘Environment International’.

To this end, lead researcher Changcheng Zhou, a professor of biomedical sciences in the School of Medicine, UC, suggested: “It’s best to minimise our use of plastic products. This can also help reduce plastic pollution, one of our most pressing environmental issues.” Plastics, which are now ubiquitous, contain endocrine disrupting chemicals, or EDCs, that have been linked to increased risk of many chronic diseases; parental exposure to EDCs, for example, has been shown to cause metabolic disorders, including obesity and diabetes, in the offspring. While most studies have focused on the impact of maternal EDC exposure on the offspring’s health, the current research focused on the effects of paternal EDC exposure.

 

