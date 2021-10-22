Study: Health problems from global warming increasing

Health problems tied to climate change including heat deaths, infectious diseases and hunger are all getting worse. These are the findings of two reports published by the medical journal ‘Lancet’ on Wednesday. Lancet Countdown Project Research Director, Marina Romanello, a biochemist, said, All of them are getting grimmer.” The annual reports commissioned by the medical journal Lancet tracked 44 global health indicators connected to climate change.

The report co-author Professor, Kristie Ebi of the University of Washington Environmental Health. He said, “Rising temperatures are having consequences.” This year’s reports one global, one just aimed at the United States (U.S.)— called “code red for a healthy future,” highlight dangerous trends.

Like this: Like Loading...