Study: High caffeine levels tied to lower body fat, diabetes risk

Researchers in Europe have found that higher levels of caffeine in the blood could reduce body fat and the risk of type 2 diabetes. Results of the new study are published in the ‘BMJ Medicine’. Caffeine has been implicated in affecting metabolism and is commonly consumed in drinks. To this end, the senior study author Dipender Gill, PhD, said, “It is therefore important to better understand what causal effect it might have on metabolism.” Gill is a professor of epidemiology at Imperial College London.

He said: “However, we would like to emphasise that individuals should not change their dietary preferences or lifestyle based on the findings of our study alone. “Further validation in the form of clinical trials is warranted first. Furthermore, too much caffeine can also have harmful effects, so a balance is necessary.” Previous studies have found that drinking three to five cups of coffee per day is associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease and drinking 100 milligrammes of caffeine per day can increase energy expenditure by about 100 calories per day.

APC: 2023 elections fuelling insecurity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that the persistent insecurity across the country might not be unconnected with the antics of opposition politicians desperate about winning the 2023 general elections.   Secretary of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, who made the allegation at the weekend, urged the […]
AGF backtracks, says Ibori loot not yet with Delta State

The £4.2 million James Ibori loot has not yet been returned to Delta State as widely reported by the media, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation clarified on Wednesday. Stating this postion in a statement entitled: ” RE: £4.2 m Ibori loot: putting the record straight”, issued by AGF’s Director ( information) Mr. […]
Mouka, NSP advocate quality sleep to boost immunity against COVID-19

As the country and the world wakes up to the present reality of life with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Mouka in collaboration with the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP), has urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of quality sleep, which helps in boosting the immune system against diseases.   The partnership on a healthy sleep […]

