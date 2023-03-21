Study: High caffeine levels tied to lower body fat, diabetes risk

Researchers in Europe have found that higher levels of caffeine in the blood could reduce body fat and the risk of type 2 diabetes. Results of the new study are published in the ‘BMJ Medicine’. Caffeine has been implicated in affecting metabolism and is commonly consumed in drinks. To this end, the senior study author Dipender Gill, PhD, said, “It is therefore important to better understand what causal effect it might have on metabolism.” Gill is a professor of epidemiology at Imperial College London.

He said: “However, we would like to emphasise that individuals should not change their dietary preferences or lifestyle based on the findings of our study alone. “Further validation in the form of clinical trials is warranted first. Furthermore, too much caffeine can also have harmful effects, so a balance is necessary.” Previous studies have found that drinking three to five cups of coffee per day is associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease and drinking 100 milligrammes of caffeine per day can increase energy expenditure by about 100 calories per day.

