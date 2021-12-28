Study: High-fibre diet boosts cancer treatment

Researchers in the United States have said that people undergoing immune-boosting therapy for advanced melanoma may respond better if they eat high-fibre diets. The results of the new study are published in the journal, ‘Science’. Melanoma, also redundantly known as malignant melanoma, is a type of skin cancer that develops from the pigment-producing cells known as melanocytes.

Melanomas typically occur in the skin, but may rarely occur in the mouth, intestines, or eye (uveal melanoma). Researchers said much more study is needed, but their initial findings – in both melanoma patients and lab mice – suggest that fibre-rich foods may help via their effects on gut bacteria. The microbiome refers to the trillions of bacteria and other microbes that naturally dwell in the human body, largely in the gut.

Those microbes are integral to the body’s normal processes – from metabolism and nutrient synthesis to brain function and immune defences. Past research has suggested that the gut microbiome can influence cancer patients’ responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors. Those drugs, such as Keytruda and Opdivo, are used to treat several types of cancer, and it works by releasing a particular “brake” on immune system T-cells, freeing them to find and attack cancer cells.

