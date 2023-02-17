News

Study: Hope as male contraceptive pill underway

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United States have said a contraceptive pill to stop sperm by preventing pregnancies in preclinical models is currently being developed. Results of the new study published in the journal ‘Nature Communications,’ would demonstrate that ‘an on-demand male contraceptive’ is possible. Condoms have been options for men following their existence for about 2,000 years, said the study’s co-senior authors Dr. Jochen Buck and Dr. Lonny Levin, professors of pharmacology at Weill Cornell Medicine, a State- of-the-Art Medical College in the Heart of New York City. “Research on male oral contraceptives has stalled, partly because potential contraceptives for men must clear a much higher bar for safety and side effects,” Mr Levin noted in the study, adding, “Because men don’t bear the risks associated with carrying a pregnancy. The field assumes men will have a low tolerance for potential contraceptive side effects.” If the drug development and clinical trials are successful, Mr Levin hopes to walk into a pharmacy one day and hear a man request ‘the male pill,’ reported the ‘independent. co.uk

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC Convention: S’West group urges Sani Musa to vie for National Chair

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A South-We s t pressure group, the Lisabi Progressives Union, has prevailed on Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, to contest the vacant position of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The leadership of the group while briefing newsmen yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said it decided to support the ambition of […]
News

Maternal mortality: FG moves to check 512 deaths per 100,000 births

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed its plan to drastically reduce the maternal mortality rate of 512 deaths per 100,000 births in the country within the next one year. It also declared that neonatal mortality which at present, stands at 39 deaths per 1000 live births and under age 5 mortality rate of 132 deaths per […]
News Top Stories

Umuahia Court declares section 84(12) of Amended Electoral Act unconstitutional

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

A Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia has declared that section 84 subsection 12 of the Amended Electoral Act 2022 is unconditional, invalid, illegal, null and void. Justice Evelyn Anyadike in her judgement yesterday held that political appointees can only resign 30 days to election and upheld that sections 66, 107,137 and 182 of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica