Study: Hope as male contraceptive pill underway

Researchers in the United States have said a contraceptive pill to stop sperm by preventing pregnancies in preclinical models is currently being developed. Results of the new study published in the journal ‘Nature Communications,’ would demonstrate that ‘an on-demand male contraceptive’ is possible. Condoms have been options for men following their existence for about 2,000 years, said the study’s co-senior authors Dr. Jochen Buck and Dr. Lonny Levin, professors of pharmacology at Weill Cornell Medicine, a State- of-the-Art Medical College in the Heart of New York City. “Research on male oral contraceptives has stalled, partly because potential contraceptives for men must clear a much higher bar for safety and side effects,” Mr Levin noted in the study, adding, “Because men don’t bear the risks associated with carrying a pregnancy. The field assumes men will have a low tolerance for potential contraceptive side effects.” If the drug development and clinical trials are successful, Mr Levin hopes to walk into a pharmacy one day and hear a man request ‘the male pill,’ reported the ‘independent. co.uk

