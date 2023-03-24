News

Study: Hope as new sperm-sorting technique selects baby gender

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Couples undergoing fertility treatments may soon be able to select the sex of their baby — with an 80 per cent chance of success. These are the findingsof a new study published online March 22 in ‘PLOS ONE’. Although, sperm-sorting techniques have been tried and offered before, the new study has found that a new procedure — which separates sperm cells based on weight — appears much more accurate and safe.

In the study, more than 1,300 couples underwent a sperm-sorting technique that uses a specific multilayer density gradient, or medium, to allow particles of different sizes to separate themselves based on weight. Sperm that contains an X chromosome (female) are slightly heavier than sperm containing a Y chromosome (male), explained study author Dr. Gianpiero Palermo who is a professor of embryology in obstetrics and gynecology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. “We let sperm swim into the dense medium,” he said. “It’s a very simple concept; the lighter sperm rise to the top while the heavier sperm go toward the bottom.”

