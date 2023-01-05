Study: Hope as stem cell advances help dry eye disease

Researchers studying dry eye disease in mice have found that the condition can alter how the cornea heals itself. They also have identified potential treatments. The findings were published online in the ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences’. Dry eye disease is a common condition that occurs when your tears aren’t able to provide adequate lubrication for your eyes.

However, if not treated, dry eye can cause lasting damage to the corneal surface and declining vision. “We have drugs, but they only work well in about 10 per cent to 15 per cent of patients,” said senior researcher Dr. Rajendra Apte, a professor at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

“In this study involving genes that are key to eye health, we identified potential targets for treatment that appear different in dry eyes than in healthy eyes.” Tens of millions of people around the world, including 15 million in the United States, have eye pain and blurred vision as a result of complications and injury associated with dry eye disease, Apte said in a university news release.

