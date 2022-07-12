News

Study identifies X chromosomes linked to male infertility

An international team of researchers has identified multiple X chromosomes that likely contribute to infertility in men. The results of their findings are published in ‘The American Journal of Human Genetics’.

 

According to the researchers, while prior research has shown that X chromosomes play a role in male fitness, their role in spermatogenesis has been largely ignored— just three X chromosomes have been identified as having diagnostic value.

 

The X chromosome is one of the two sex chromosomes in humans (the other is the Y chromosome).

 

On its part, spermatogenesis is the process by which haploid spermatozoa develop from germ cells in the seminiferous tubules of the testis. This process starts with  the mitotic division of the stem cells located close to the basement membrane of the tubules.

 

These cells are called spermatogonial stem cells. In this new effort, the researchers took a close look at X chromosomes in male patients suffering from two types of male infertility; azoospermia and cryptozoospermia— the former involves patients who have sperm motility problems and the latter involves patients who produce little to no sperm.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

