Study: Increased sun exposure could reduce breast cancer risk

i Researchers in the United States said increased sun exposure is linked to a lower risk of breast cancer. These are the results of a new study conducted by researchers from the University at Buffalo in the United States and the University of Puerto Rico. Researchers made use of the device called chromameter to compare the result of skin pigmentation and colour when various skin types are exposed to the sun and also when they are not. They conducted 307 case studies and found 328 control methods. The variation in skin pigmentation was used to calculate the average amount of sun exposure. Study senior author Jo L. Freudenheim, said: “We were able to look at this association in a population with a wide range of skin color and yearround high sun exposure because this study was of Puerto Rican women. Jo L.Freudenheim is a Professor in the Environmental Health in the University at Buffalo School of Public Health and Health Professions

 

