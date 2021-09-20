News

Study: Infants exposed to domestic violence’ve poor cognitive devt

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United States has said infants coming from homes with domestic violence often have worse academic outcomes in school due to neurodevelopmental lags.

 

According to findings of a new study recently published in ‘Maternal Child Health Journal,’ such in-fants similarly have higher risk for a variety of health issues, including gastrointestinal distress, trouble eating and sleeping, as well as stress and illness.

 

A professor emerita at the University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing, Linda Bullock helped implement the Domestic Violence Enhanced Perinatal Home Visits (DOVE) programme in rural Missouri, which empowered safety planning and reduced domestic violence for hundreds of abused pregnant women.

 

After learning from home health visits that many abused women had up to nine different romantic partners during and following pregnancy, Bullock conducted a study to examine the impact of multiple father figures on the cognitive development of the newborn infants, reported the ‘Science Daily’.

 

After administering neurodevelopmental tests dur-  ing home visits three, six and 12 months after birth, she was surprised to find the infants of women who had only one male partner who abused them had worse cognitive outcomes compared to infants of women with multiple male partners, only some of whom were abusive

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

