Study: Insomnia increases memory decline risk in older adults

A new Canadian study has found that older people with insomnia are at greater risk of developing memory decline and longterm cognitive impairment such as dementia. The study is published in the journal ‘SLEEP’. Dementia is a group of thinking and social symptoms that interferes with daily functioning. Although it’s not a specific disease, dementia is a group of conditions characterised by impairment of at least two brain functions, such as memory loss and judgement. On its part, insomnia is habitual sleeplessness; or the inability to sleep. The study of how insomnia impacts memory decline, is based on data from more than 26,000 participants of the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Ageing, all aged between 45 and 85. The researchers compared completed selfreported evaluations of sleep and memory and neuropsychological testing in several cognitive domains from 2019 and a follow-up in 2022. Participants who reported worsening sleep quality in that three-year interval also had greater odds of reporting subjective memory decline.

 

