Study: Keep implanted devices a distance away from cellphones

Apple Inc., an American multinational technology company with headquarters in Cupertino, California, has issued a warning to electronic phone users who have certain medical devices to use caution when holding and handling their phones and other products that contain magnets or other components that emit electromagnetic fields.

According to The Sun, the British Tabloid newspaper, keeping an iPhone and other products in proximity to one’s chest can interfere with medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators. The sensors of these devices may respond to magnets and radios of electronics when in close contact, stated Apple. To avoid any potential interactions with these devices, Apple has suggested keeping phones at a safe distance. This means more than six inches away from the implanted device, or more than 12 inches when charging. Apple has similarly recommended checking with one’s doctor about specific situations to get updated guidelines.

