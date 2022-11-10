News

Study: Lab-grown blood cells give hope to donor patients

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Red blood cells grown in a laboratory have been transfused into two patients in a world-first clinical trial. The cells, which take three weeks to create, could be a lifeline for people with advanced cancer or sickle cell disease. Because they require regular transfusions from many donors, they are more likely to have a reaction to one of them which could make them intolerant to transfusions from all blood in that group. Dr. Farrukh Shah, of NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “The need for normal blood donations to provide the vast majority of blood will remain.

But the potential for this work to benefit hard to transfuse patients is very significant.” Next, researchers will test whether the labgrown red blood cells, created using the stem cells from regular donated blood, last longer in the body after transfusions than standard donated blood, which would mean people need fewer transfusions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

EFCC made Obiano a criminal before his arrest –Ogene

Posted on Author Onah O.Onah

National Vice President of the apex Igbo socio- cultural oganisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, has said that the mode of arrest of the immediate past governor of Anambra State Chief Willie Obiano made him a criminal even before his arrest. He said it is an embarrassment to Ndigbo and Nigeria as a country. […]
News

Osun set to commence 250m litres’ water project

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Determined to address bottleneck in water supply services to households in the state, Osun State government has finalized arrangements for the commencement of a-250 million litre capacity water project. At the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the state government and Efficacy Construction Company in Osogbo, Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Dr. Amidu […]
News

Afenifere: Buhari’s govt is disorganised    

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says Shehu’s position is at variants with Malami’s Babatope Okeowo, Akure Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political group, Tuesday faulted the Presidency over the claim that the Southern Governors’ meeting in Asaba did not address the crisis between killer herdermen and the farmers in the country. The Secretary General of the mainstream Yoruba group, Chief Sola Ebiseeni, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica