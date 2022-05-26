News

Study: Limiting TV to less than one hour daily lowers heart disease risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Hong Kong have said that if people committed to watching just under an hour of TV a day, 11 per cent of coronary heart disease cases could be eliminated. The findings of the new study were published online on May 24 in ‘BMC Medicine’. Coronary heart disease or Coronary artery disease is a narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries usually caused by the buildup of fatty material called plaque.

Though sedentary behaviour or sitting for long stretches has previously been linked to coronary heart disease, this study turned the lens on screenbased sitting, including watching TV and leisuretime computer use. The study which tracked more than 373,000 people of European ancestry without known coronary heart disease from the UK Biobank data, also factored in a person’s DNA, creating scores for the risk of developing coronary heart disease based on 300 genetic variants known to influence this common health condition.

“Ourstudy provides strong evidence on the potential role that limiting time watching TV could play in the preven-tion of coronary heart disease,” said Youngwon Kim, an assistant professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong.

 

