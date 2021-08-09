Study links accelerated ageing to sleep loss

Researchers from the United States (U.S.) said new mothers complain that sleepless nights caring for newborns are taking years off their life might be right. These are the findings of a new University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) research published in the journal ‘Sleep Health’.

Scientists studied 33 mothers during their pregnancies and the first year of their babies’ lives, analysing the women’s DNA from blood samples to determine their “biological age,” which can differ from chronological age.

They found that a year after giving birth, the biological age of mothers who slept less than seven hours a night at the six-month mark was three to seven years older than those who logged seven hours or more.

Similarly, mothers who slept less than seven hours also had shorter telomeres in their white blood cells.

These small pieces of DNA at the ends of chromosomes act as protective caps, like the plastic tips on the ends of shoelaces. Shortened telomeres have been linked to a higher risk of cancers, cardiovascular and other diseases, and earlier death, reported the ‘Devdiscourse,’ a publication on Development.

The study’s first author, Judith Carroll, UCLA’s George F. Solomon Professor of Psychobiology, said, “The early months of postpartum sleep deprivation could have a lasting effect on physical health.”

