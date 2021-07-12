Study links ADHD to health problems

Swedish researchers said adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are at an increased risk of a wide range of physical conditions, including the nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases.

The results of their new study are published in the journal ‘The Lancet Psychiatry’. ADHD is a common neuropsychiatric disorder characterised by inattention, impulsiveness and hyperactivity, and commonly treated with stimulant therapy (methylphenidates or amphetamines).

Lead author Ebba Du Rietz, said: “Identifying co-occurring physical diseases may have important implications for treating adults with ADHD and for benefiting the long-term health and quality of life of patients.”

Du Rietz is the postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet.

The researchers at Karolinska Institutet examined possible associations between ADHD and a wide range of physical diseases in adulthood, and whether genetic or environmental factors are involved.

The diagnoses most strongly associated with ADHD were an alcoholrelated liver disease, sleep disorders, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), epilepsy, fatty liver disease and obesity.

ADHD was also linked to a slightly increased risk of cardiovascular disease, Parkinson’s disease and dementia

