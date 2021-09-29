News Top Stories

Study links air pollution to 6m premature births

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said air pollution is likely to have been responsible for up to six million premature births and three million underweight babies worldwide every year. The new analysis which combines the results of multiple scientific studies is published in the journal ‘Plos Medicine’.

According to the report, indoor pollution, mostly from cooking stoves burning solid fuel such as coal or wood, made up almost two-thirds of the total pollution burden on pregnancies in 2019. To this end, the researchers advised that minimising household pollution exposure, to the extent possible, should be part of the message during prenatal care, especially where household pollution is prevalent. This is especially true in developing areas, such as in some parts of southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, reported the ‘The Guardian’ in the UK. Lead researcher of the paper Rakesh Ghosh said, “At an individual level, indoor air pollution exposure appears to carry a much higher burden compared to outdoor levels.”

Our Reporters

