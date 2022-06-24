Study links air pollution to brain devt risk

A new study led by researchers in Canada has found that having a portable air cleaner in the home can reduce the negative impacts of air pollution on brain development in children. The Simon Fraser University researchers collaborated with U.S. and Mongolian scientists to study the benefits of using air filters to reduce exposure to air pollution during pregnancy and assessed the impact on children’s intelligence. Air pollution is the contamination of the indoor or outdoor environment by any chemical, physical or biological agent that modifies the natural characteristics of the atmosphere. Household combustion devices, motor vehicles, industrial facilities and forest fires are common sources of air pollution. Beginning in 2014, the team recruited 540 pregnant women in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia to participate in the Ulaanbaatar Gestation and Air Pollution Research (UGAAR) study. They found that the children born to mothers who had used the air cleaners had an average Full-Scale Intelligence Quotient (FSIQ) that was 2.8-points higher than the group that did not use an air cleaner during pregnancy.
Related Articles
Nigeria enjoyed best economy under Gowon –CAN
The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said Nigerians enjoyed the very best of the economy under the administration of General Yakubu Gowon as president of the nation. In a congratulatory message signed by CAN’s General Secretary, Barr. Daramola Bade yesterday in Abuja to celebrate his 87th Birthday, CAN made emphasis on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US election: Trump tells Georgia election official to ‘find’ votes to overturn Biden win
US President Donald Trump has been recorded telling Georgia’s top election official to “find” enough votes to overturn the election result. “I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Mr Trump told Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a recording released by the Washington Post. Raffensperger is heard replying that Georgia’s results were correct, reports […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PDP Ticket: I deserve right of first refusal, Atiku tells party
Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said as former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, he deserves to be given right of first refusal as the party’s candidate in next year’s election. This is just as the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has warned outsiders from shortlisting a candidate for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)