Study links air pollution to brain devt risk

A new study led by researchers in Canada has found that having a portable air cleaner in the home can reduce the negative impacts of air pollution on brain development in children. The Simon Fraser University researchers collaborated with U.S. and Mongolian scientists to study the benefits of using air filters to reduce exposure to air pollution during pregnancy and assessed the impact on children’s intelligence. Air pollution is the contamination of the indoor or outdoor environment by any chemical, physical or biological agent that modifies the natural characteristics of the atmosphere. Household combustion devices, motor vehicles, industrial facilities and forest fires are common sources of air pollution. Beginning in 2014, the team recruited 540 pregnant women in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia to participate in the Ulaanbaatar Gestation and Air Pollution Research (UGAAR) study. They found that the children born to mothers who had used the air cleaners had an average Full-Scale Intelligence Quotient (FSIQ) that was 2.8-points higher than the group that did not use an air cleaner during pregnancy.

