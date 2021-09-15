News Top Stories

Study links antibiotics use to colon cancer risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Appolonia Comment(0)

Swedish researchers have established a clear link between taking antibiotics and an increased risk of developing colon cancer within the next five to ten years. This has been confirmed by researchers at Umeå University, Sweden, after a study of 40,000 cancer cases. The impact of antibiotics on the intestinal microbiome is thought to lie behind the increased risk of cancer. The findings of the population-based study is published in the ‘Journal of the National Cancer Institute’.

The results underline the fact that there are many reasons to be restrictive with antibiotics, reported ‘News Medical Life Sciences’. While in many cases antibiotic therapy is necessary and saves lives, in the event of less serious ailments that can be expected to heal anyway, caution should be exercised. Above all to prevent bacteria from developing resistance but, as this study shows, also because antibiotics may increase the risk of future colon cancer.” Researchers found that both women and men who took antibiotics for over six months ran a 17 per cent greater risk of developing cancer in the ascending colon, the first part of the colon to be reached by food after the small intestine, than those who were not prescribed any antibiotics.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19, population growth now threats to national security – FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  …admits health sector in fragile state Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Federal Government has said that the COVID-19 pandemic and rapid population growth, now constituted threats to national security. This was as it added that the novel coronavirus disease, and other infectious diseases plaquing the country, had exposed the fragility of the nation’s health system. […]
News Top Stories

Mass purge in NASS: Omolori faults retirement of 150 top bureaucrats

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

•Says, no legal basis for action   The outgoing Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Sani Omolori has faulted the National Assembly Service Commission (NASSCOM) over its decision to compulsorily retire him and 149 others top bureaucrats in the National Assembly.   The power tussle, which rocked the National Assembly for some weeks, reached its […]
News

Boko Haram mocks Nigerian Army, attacks Yobe community, kills two

Posted on Author Reporter

  Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, have attacked Goniri, Yobe State. According to ISWAP, in a statement sighted by online news portal SaharaReporters, a member of the Yobe State Peace and Vigilante Operation and a man […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica