Study links apathy to Alzheimer’s disease

Researchers in the United States said their new study have found that apathy may be part of the process leading up to his dementia in some people. These are the findings of the study published in the ‘Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease’. The research looked specifically at apathy in people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). While apathy is feeling indifferent or lacking emotion, often a sign of depression or misuse of alcohol or drugs, dementia is a syndrome that can be caused by a number of diseases which over time destroy nerve cells and damage the brain, typically leading to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological ageing.
