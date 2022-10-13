Study links artificial sweeteners to cardiovascular risk

New research has found that certain artificial sweeteners may increase the risk for cardiovascular events like heart attack or stroke. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘The BMJ’. The researchers compared the use of artificial sweeteners and cardiovascular events — including heart attack, stroke, transient ischemic attack (TIA or “ministroke”), and angina (chest pain related to blood flow restriction) — in 103,388 participants with an average age of 42, who took part in a large assessment of diet and health in France. Participants’ intake of artificial sweeteners was assessed using repeated 24-hour dietary recall surveys, and cardiovascular events were determined by self-reporting as well as consulting with participants’ doctors.

