Study links artificial sweeteners to cardiovascular risk

New research has found that certain artificial sweeteners may increase the risk for cardiovascular events like heart attack or stroke. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘The BMJ’. The researchers compared the use of artificial sweeteners and cardiovascular events — including heart attack, stroke, transient ischemic attack (TIA or “ministroke”), and angina (chest pain related to blood flow restriction) — in 103,388 participants with an average age of 42, who took part in a large assessment of diet and health in France. Participants’ intake of artificial sweeteners was assessed using repeated 24-hour dietary recall surveys, and cardiovascular events were determined by self-reporting as well as consulting with participants’ doctors.
Related Articles
Sylva inaugurates MDGIF to develop gas sector
The Federal Government yesterday moved to fix the critical missing link in its effort to develop the gas sector with the inauguration of the Governing Council of the Midstream & Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF). While inaugurating the nine-member Council, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, told members to work towards […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Stanbic IBTC founder, Atedo Peterside, joins SDP
Seasoned Nigerian entrepreneur, investment banker, and economist Atedo Peterside (CON) officially joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Atedo – an alumnus of the City University, London and London School of Economics and Political Science as a member at Victoria Island Ward 2, Eti-Osa Local Government. Before he was presented with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Food shortage imminent as herdsmen sustain attacks on Benue farmers
There are ominous signs that extreme hunger and starvation may hit Benue State, the nation’s food basket, due to the intractable attacks on farmers by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The continuous attacks on the agrarian communities have pushed thousands of farmers that would have been in their ancestral homes cultivating crops to boost food production to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)