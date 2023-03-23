Study links cannabis use in adolescence to reproductive risk

In a new study, University of California Irvine (UCI) researchers found that exposure to the compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, a component of cannabis) at a young age could lead to depleted ovarian follicles and matured eggs in adulthood by nearly 50 percent. According to results of the study published online in the journal ‘Toxicological Sciences,’ the use of cannabis earlier in a female’s life could have long-term effects on her ability to conceive. A distinguished Professor of Anatomy and Neurobiology at the UCI School of Medicine, Daniele Piomelli, Ph.D, and co-author of the study, said the findings are expected to motivate teenage girls to make better, more informed decisions about whether or not to ingest cannabis products. Similarly, the Senior and Corresponding Study Author Dr. Ulrike Luderer said, “Given that more and 8 more teenagers and young adults are using cannabis, especially with easier access to the substance, this study’s findings are especially important. “It is imperative to widely broadcast the consequences of early-life exposure to cannabis on reproductive health in adulthood.” Luderer is a professor of environmental and occupational health at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center (UCI) Programme in Public Health.

