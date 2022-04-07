Study links carbs, sugary foods to poor oral health

Scientists from the University at Buffalo (UB) have found that eating a high intake of sugary and high glycemic load foods — like doughnuts and other baked goods, regular soft drinks, breads and nonfat yogurts — may influence poor oral health and, perhaps, systemic health outcomes in older women due to the influence these foods have on the oral mi-crobiome.

The findings of their study are published in ‘Scientific Reports,’ an open access journal from the publishers of ‘Nature’. The UB-led team investigated whether carbohydrates and sucrose, or table sugar, were associated with the diversity and composition of oral bacteria in a sample of 1,204 postmenopausal women using data from the Women’s Health Initiative.

The study was unique in that the samples were taken from subgingival plaque, which occurs under the gums, rather than salivary bacteria, reported the ‘Science Daily’. The study first author Amy Millen, PhD, associate professor of epidemiology and environmental health in UB’s School of Public Health and Health Professions, said, “This is important because the oral bacteria involved in periodontal disease are primarily residing in the subgingival plaque.”

