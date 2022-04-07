News Top Stories

Study links carbs, sugary foods to poor oral health

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Scientists from the University at Buffalo (UB) have found that eating a high intake of sugary and high glycemic load foods — like doughnuts and other baked goods, regular soft drinks, breads and nonfat yogurts — may influence poor oral health and, perhaps, systemic health outcomes in older women due to the influence these foods have on the oral mi-crobiome.

The findings of their study are published in ‘Scientific Reports,’ an open access journal from the publishers of ‘Nature’. The UB-led team investigated whether carbohydrates and sucrose, or table sugar, were associated with the diversity and composition of oral bacteria in a sample of 1,204 postmenopausal women using data from the Women’s Health Initiative.

The study was unique in that the samples were taken from subgingival plaque, which occurs under the gums, rather than salivary bacteria, reported the ‘Science Daily’. The study first author Amy Millen, PhD, associate professor of epidemiology and environmental health in UB’s School of Public Health and Health Professions, said, “This is important because the oral bacteria involved in periodontal disease are primarily residing in the subgingival plaque.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria exits recession with 0.11% growth

Posted on Author Reporter

Nigeria’s economy grew by 0.11 percent in the fourth of 2020. This comes after two consecutive quarters of negative growth which result in a recession. “Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.11 percent (year-on-year) in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing the first positive quarterly growth in the last three quarters,” […]
News

2023: PDP Presidential aspirant, Anyim visits Kalu, holds discussion

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday evening played host to the Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, in his Abuja residence. The duo met and held a meeting, which at the time of filling this report is yet to be disclosed. […]
News

Killings, total war against S’East –Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday described the killings in the zone in the last weeks as total war against the people of the area. Umahi said not less than 12 lives have been lost in the zone in the last weeks. He said the killings in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica